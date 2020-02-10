Calif. High School to Teach AV Repairs

Feb. 10, 2020—The Pittsburg Unified School District has formed a partnership with the Contra Costa County Transportation Authority (CCTA) and Local Motors to provide technical education related to AVs, reported Government Technology.

Pittsburgh High School is the first in the state to provide the education.

Local Motors will make its Olli autonomous shuttles available for the high school’s new advanced auto shop program as a laboratory for instruction and research into both autonomous technologies as well as electric vehicle insight. Local Motors will make its technicians available to students and teachers.

The program will launch this fall.

Currently, about 160 students are enrolled in either the basic auto repair coursework, or “Advanced Auto,” with its focus on electric vehicles and some of the more advanced automotive systems, according to the report.