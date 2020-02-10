MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Calif. High School to Teach AV Repairs

February 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Autonomous Cars cars electric cars high school Self-driving vehicles teaching autonomous vehicle repair

Feb. 10, 2020—The Pittsburg Unified School District has formed a partnership with the Contra Costa County Transportation Authority (CCTA) and Local Motors to provide technical education related to AVs, reported Government Technology.

Pittsburgh High School is the first in the state to provide the education.

Local Motors will make its Olli autonomous shuttles available for the high school’s new advanced auto shop program as a laboratory for instruction and research into both autonomous technologies as well as electric vehicle insight. Local Motors will make its technicians available to students and teachers.

The program will launch this fall.

Currently, about 160 students are enrolled in either the basic auto repair coursework, or “Advanced Auto,” with its focus on electric vehicles and some of the more advanced automotive systems, according to the report.

Related Articles

La. High School Opens Body Shop

Waymo Permitted to Test AVs Without Drivers in Calif.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.