The All-makes, All-models Solution for Purchasing OEM Collision Parts

February 28, 2020
OEC® CollisionLink® Shop technology has changed the way collision shops buy original equipment (OEM) parts. With 24/7 online parts ordering, integrated pricing/availability, VIN validation and OEM-sponsored parts programs, it’s easy to see why CollisionLink Shop is the No. 1 preferred parts ordering solution for shops.

Collision shops that use OEM parts to perform safer repairs can quickly and accurately locate and purchase OEM parts through CollisionLink Shop. Additionally, CollisionLink Shop provides 17 OEM collision parts programs that offer tens of thousands high-quality OEM parts at competitive prices.

CollisionLink Shop also streamlines the parts ordering process between collision shops and dealers, giving collision shops more opportunities to use OEM parts to repair cars without risking safety.

CollisionLink Shop offers:

  • Reduced parts returns. With a very high accuracy rate on orders, part returns occur less frequently to improve cycle time and reduce repair delays.
  • One ordering process. CollisionLink Shop integrates with all major estimating systems, making it easy to import estimates for all makes and all models.
  • Order tracking and status updates. Collision shops know the status of their orders, anytime.
  • Photo uploading to dealers. With the photos feature, collision shops can snap a digital photo and send it to the dealer to get the right parts for the repair

CollisionLink Shop is available to collision repair facilities with free training and support. Visit CollisionLinkShop.com to enroll for FREE!

