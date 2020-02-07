MENU

News

NH Senate Introduces OEM Repair Procedures Bill

February 7, 2020
No Comments
Feb. 7, 2020—New Hampshire Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-19) has introduced Senate Bill (SB) 513, addressing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures for collision repairs. 

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) supports this legislation. 

The bill states: "No insurance company, agent, or adjuster shall knowingly fail to pay a claim to the claimant or repairer to the extent the claimant’s vehicle is repaired in conformance with applicable manufacturer's procedures. Notwithstanding any statements or recommendations contained in the manufacturer's procedures relative to the use of parts, governance of the use of any and all parts, in the course of an insurer-funded repair shall be solely dictated by RSA 407-D:3-a and not by a manufacturer's recommendations or procedures."

The bill outlines:

  •  If the vehicle is equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system, an automotive glass company, repair facility, or insurer informing, approving, or conducting glass repair or replacement shall:

(1)  Prior to approving or performing glass repair or replacement, inform the consumer if a calibration of that system is required and if such calibration will be performed;

(2)  If performing such calibration, meet or exceed the manufacturer's procedures or specifications; and

(3)  If a calibration was not performed or not completed successfully, inform the consumer that the vehicle should be taken to a vehicle manufacturer’s certified dealership, a qualified automobile glass company, repair facility, or other qualified repairer capable of performing the calibration of an advanced driver assistance system that meets or exceeds the manufacturer's procedures or specifications.

  • If the vehicle is equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system, an automotive glass company, repair facility, or insurer informing, approving, or conducting a scan or calibration for motor vehicle repairs or replacement:

(1)  Shall not be limited to tooling or equipment dictated or recommended by the manufacturer's procedures or specifications.

(2)  Shall calibrate an advanced driver assistance system meeting or exceeding the manufacturer's procedures or specifications.

(c)  If a repairer does not accept a paint and materials estimate proposed by an insurer, the insurer shall reimburse the repairer based on any third-party guidelines generally accepted by automobile repair shops and insurers, and used by the repairer.

(d)  In this paragraph, “manufacturer's procedures” means a manufacturer's written procedures, specifications, tolerances, and other technical requirements or instructions with respect to repairs.

