News

Virus Halts Production at Chinese Auto Plants

February 7, 2020
Feb. 7, 2020—Automakers and parts suppliers have shuttered factories in China following the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by Reuters.

Most manufacturers will close the plants until Feb. 10 or later. Here is the list automakers and the date they will resume production:

  • BMW:  Feb. 17. 
  • Daimler: Feb. 10.
  • Ford:Feb. 10
  • Honda: Feb. 13
  • Hyundai: Feb. 11 or Feb. 12
  • Nissan: Feb. 10 and Feb. 14
  • Toyota: Feb. 16

Tesla said last week that a delay to an increase in production in Shanghai due to a factory closure would hit profitability slightly.

