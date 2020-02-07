Virus Halts Production at Chinese Auto Plants
Feb. 7, 2020—Automakers and parts suppliers have shuttered factories in China following the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by Reuters.
Most manufacturers will close the plants until Feb. 10 or later. Here is the list automakers and the date they will resume production:
- BMW: Feb. 17.
- Daimler: Feb. 10.
- Ford:Feb. 10
- Honda: Feb. 13
- Hyundai: Feb. 11 or Feb. 12
- Nissan: Feb. 10 and Feb. 14
- Toyota: Feb. 16
Tesla said last week that a delay to an increase in production in Shanghai due to a factory closure would hit profitability slightly.