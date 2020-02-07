Virus Halts Production at Chinese Auto Plants

Feb. 7, 2020—Automakers and parts suppliers have shuttered factories in China following the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by Reuters.

Most manufacturers will close the plants until Feb. 10 or later. Here is the list automakers and the date they will resume production:

BMW: Feb. 17.

Feb. 17. Daimler: Feb. 10.

Feb. 10. Ford: Feb. 10

Feb. 10 Honda: Feb. 13

Feb. 13 Hyundai: Feb. 11 or Feb. 12

Feb. 11 or Feb. 12 Nissan: Feb. 10 and Feb. 14

Feb. 10 and Feb. 14 Toyota: Feb. 16

Tesla said last week that a delay to an increase in production in Shanghai due to a factory closure would hit profitability slightly.