MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Audi Recalls Older Models

February 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS air bags Audi Audis recalled auto cars recalled vehicles Takata air bags vehicle design

Feb. 7, 2020—Approximately 106,000 Audi A4, A6, and A8 sedans and Audi TT coupes and convertibles from the 1998 through 2001 model years have been recalled, reported Consumer Reports.

The vehicles are being recalled to replace Takata driver's side air bags. 

The Takata air bags in this recall are of a different design from those included in a larger recall of Takata air bags made between 2002 and 2015. 

NHTSA also says the inflators used in the recalled Audi vehicles are of a different type from those installed in recently recalled vehicles from Acura, BMW, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Toyota, and it “does not have any indication of inflator ruptures in the field or in test environments” for the NADI inflators used specifically in Audi vehicles. 

Related Articles

Audi Recalls Q5 Model Amid Safety Concerns

Older Recalled Vehicles Less Likely to be Repaired

You must login or register in order to post a comment.