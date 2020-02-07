Audi Recalls Older Models

Feb. 7, 2020—Approximately 106,000 Audi A4, A6, and A8 sedans and Audi TT coupes and convertibles from the 1998 through 2001 model years have been recalled, reported Consumer Reports.

The vehicles are being recalled to replace Takata driver's side air bags.

The Takata air bags in this recall are of a different design from those included in a larger recall of Takata air bags made between 2002 and 2015.

NHTSA also says the inflators used in the recalled Audi vehicles are of a different type from those installed in recently recalled vehicles from Acura, BMW, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Toyota, and it “does not have any indication of inflator ruptures in the field or in test environments” for the NADI inflators used specifically in Audi vehicles.