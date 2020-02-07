Report: AVs to Steadily Increase in Popularity Through 2030

Feb. 7, 2020—According a new Statista study, the market for autonomous vehicles (AVs) will grow significantly through 2030. Fully automated cars are expected to contribute some $13.7 billion by 2030. One in 10 vehicles will be self-driving by then.



According to the report, almost four out of five consumers do not trust self-driving cars to provide enough vehicle security. More than 70 percent of consumers do not think driverless vehicle systems will be safe from hackers.



With an estimated market size of about 1.2 billion, robo-taxis are projected to become the top use case for driverless vehicles. As of today, the report shows businesses have already spent billions on related research and development activities to reap the enticing rewards of the robo-taxi market.



The report also suggests global demand for Advanced Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will spur the market growth for automotive semiconductors and sensors. AV test pilots were most active in California, but Beijing, China and the city of Hamburg, Germany have also set up infrastructure for the testing of geo-fenced driverless vehicles.

To read the full report, click here.