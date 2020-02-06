Analysis: New Facebook Tool Could Create Marketing Challenges 

Feb. 6, 2020—Facebook's Clear History tool is now available, according to a report by The Verge.

The tool is part of a new section in your settings called “Off-Facebook activity,” and it lets users see which third-parties have shared user interactions with the social network — even when they’re not using Facebook directly.

Off-Facebook activity is the information that businesses and websites share with Facebook based on your interactions with those sites or apps. The Clear History tool can be helpful if you’re constantly getting ads for something you were just looking at online or being served suggestions for things Facebook thinks you might be interested in.

Besides clearing your history, the new section also includes options to view your information by category, download the information, and select how off-Facebook activity can be managed in the future, according to the report.

