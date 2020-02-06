MENU

News

Automotive Hall of Fame Announces New Inductees

February 6, 2020
Feb. 6, 2020—The Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Mich., announced the group of people being inducted into the hall as part of the class of 2020, reported WXYZ.

Comedian Jay Leno is among those included in the group of inductees. 

The other inductees include Hyundai chairman and CEO Mong-Koo Chung, former Genuine Parts Company CEO Thomas Gallagher and Helen Rother, one of the first female in automotive interior design for GM.

The induction and awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 23 at MGM Grand Detroit.

