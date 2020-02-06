New Ford GT to Feature Carbon Fiber Body

Feb. 6, 2020—Ford has revealed that the 2020 GT will come with mechanical improvements, according to an article from CNET.

There's a broader torque band and upgraded engine calibration, for starters.

New for 2020 are also two exterior motifs: exposed carbon fiber and updated Gulf Racing Heritage livery. Ford calls the exposed carbon fiber Liquid Carbon.

The carbon fiber is on full display with a special clear coat as the only separation. Carbon-fiber wheels are also standard on the new GT, but a handful of titanium components and stripe packages are also available for the exterior package.