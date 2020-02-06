MENU

News

New Ford GT to Feature Carbon Fiber Body

February 6, 2020
Feb. 6, 2020—Ford has revealed that the 2020 GT will come with mechanical improvements, according to an article from CNET.

There's a broader torque band and upgraded engine calibration, for starters.

New for 2020 are also two exterior motifs: exposed carbon fiber and updated Gulf Racing Heritage livery. Ford calls the exposed carbon fiber Liquid Carbon. 

The carbon fiber is on full display with a special clear coat as the only separation. Carbon-fiber wheels are also standard on the new GT, but a handful of titanium components and stripe packages are also available for the exterior package.

 

 

