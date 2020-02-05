MENU

News

AASP-MN to Award Scholarships

February 5, 2020
Feb. 5, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive (auto service or collision repair) programs. 

Scholarship awards will be $1,000 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

Recipients must be entering their first or second year of a ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2020.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations. Applications must be postmarked no later than March 31, 2020.

Applications can be downloaded from the Alliance’s website,  https://aaspmn.org/scholarships/ or submitted online at  www.automotivescholarships.com/AASP-MN. Online submissions give students the opportunity to compete for several different awards, including those offered by the Global Automotive Aftermarket Symposium Scholarship Committee and over 40 other automotive aftermarket organizations and companies.

