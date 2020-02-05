MENU

News

Tesla Autopilot to Map Roadway Obstacles

February 5, 2020
Feb. 5, 2020—Tesla’s Autopilot is going to detect potholes and make mini-maps to remember them, according to a report by Electrek.

Some people find it improbable that self-driving systems will be able to appropriately navigate potholes. However, Tesla Autopilot will also include a more in-depth labeling system.

Elon Musk added in an interview on the Third Row Podcast: 3-D labeling is the next big thing — where a car can go through a scene with 8 cameras and paint a path in real-time, then label the path in 3-D. This is probably a two to three orders of magnitude improvement in labeling efficiency and accuracy, according to the report.

