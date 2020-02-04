The Keys to Recruiting Gen Z Employees

​Tallo, an online platform that connects students with companies and colleges, conducted a survey with Generation Z (people born after 1996), to help determine what they are looking for in an employer. Here are some of the highlights of the survey:

99% of respondents said it is important to have a job that is personally fulfilling, and 43% expect to stay at their first job for more than 3 years.

96% of respondents believe in the importance of networking even when a company does not have an immediate job opening.

91% of survey respondents believe recruiters should know professional details about them before reaching out about an opportunity.

88% of respondents reported that they would pursue an opportunity that is a clear fit for them even if they are unfamiliar with the company, while only 44% are likely to work for a company they have heard of, even if the opportunity isn’t a clear fit.

“Generation Z places significant emphasis on how they portray themselves to the world, as their self-expression is now a form of social currency, and that includes the way they think about future career opportunities,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “By better understanding how and where Generation Z is building – and distinguishing – their personal and professional brands, companies and colleges can more easily connect with them to fuel the future of work.”

So, how can shop owners take this information to help them recruit Gen Z? Welch shares a few tips.

Build a pipeline.

Ninety-six percent believe in the importance of networking, even if there’s no immediate job opportunity. With that information, there’s no reason that shops should not be going to job fairs or reaching out to the schools, even if there’s no immediate need to fill a job, explains Welch.

“They can become familiar,” Welch says. “If someone leaves the shop, then they have a pipeline.”

Differentiate yourself.

Welch says that Gen Z tends to do less job hopping than Millennials and are more loyal, which makes them ideal job candidates.

“If you have continual opportunity of upward mobility, make sure that you put that [in a job ad],” Welch says. “A lot of people are looking for that.”

It’s not just about healthcare for Gen Z, they want to see a future with a company.

Change your approach.

If you want to bring in Gen Z, you need to change your strategies, Welch says.

“The talent pool out there is not always the issue,” Welch says. “You have to figure out how to work with them. There are other ways to do it. Look at yourself and try some new things.”