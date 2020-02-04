MENU

GM Addressing Workers' Injuries

February 4, 2020
Feb. 4, 2020—GM recently piloted a program at the Lansing Delta Township in Michigan hiring Work-Fit athletic trainer Corinne Peltier to walk the assembly line daily, watch how workers moved, lifted, squatted and bent in their jobs, and then teach them a better way to do it to reduce injuries, according to a report by USA Today.

From 2017 through 2019 GM has seen a 20 percent average reduction in strain and sprain injuries in its North American plants.

"We try to get the employees to think of themselves as industrial athletes," said Matt Sedlarik, a GM U.S. workplace safety manager. 

As for the trainers, GM has one in each of the following six plants:

  • Lansing Delta Township
  • Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri
  • Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana
  • Fairfax Assembly in Kansas
  • Arlington Assembly in Texas
  • Flint Assembly

