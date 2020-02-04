GM Addressing Workers' Injuries
Feb. 4, 2020—GM recently piloted a program at the Lansing Delta Township in Michigan hiring Work-Fit athletic trainer Corinne Peltier to walk the assembly line daily, watch how workers moved, lifted, squatted and bent in their jobs, and then teach them a better way to do it to reduce injuries, according to a report by USA Today.
From 2017 through 2019 GM has seen a 20 percent average reduction in strain and sprain injuries in its North American plants.
"We try to get the employees to think of themselves as industrial athletes," said Matt Sedlarik, a GM U.S. workplace safety manager.
As for the trainers, GM has one in each of the following six plants:
- Lansing Delta Township
- Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri
- Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana
- Fairfax Assembly in Kansas
- Arlington Assembly in Texas
- Flint Assembly