MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Analysis: Coronavirus Causing Auto Parts Delays

February 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS China coronavirus Goldman Sachs Hyundai tesla Toyota Washington Post

Feb. 4, 2020—Fears that the coronavirus will take a toll on the global supply chains rooted in China are spreading as fast as the deadly disease, and it's started to have an effect on China's automakers, reports the Washington Post.

Toyota has suspended production of cars in China until at least this Sunday, according to the report. Tesla has also been told to halt production at its Shanghai factory, which caused Hyundai to also halt production on its Palisade sport-utility vehicle in South Korea due to the disruption in auto parts.

And according to Goldman Sachs Inc., if production stops for two weeks in China's six major regions, output will drop around eight percent this quarter.

Related Articles

Analysis: Auto Parts Stocks Should Recover in 2018

Bosch Warns Coronavirus Could Impact Supply Chain

You must login or register in order to post a comment.