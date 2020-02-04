MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

EV Sales Remain Slow

February 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars electric vehicle EV Sales

Feb. 4, 2020—While electric vehicles get showered with attention, their actual prevalence is very small in the grand landscape of the auto industry.

The New York Times took a look at the numbers after a few Super Bowl ads made notable pitches for various EVs. GMC, Audi and Porsche were a few examples.

But the numbers still show a small impact. EVs made up just 1.9 percent of overall sales in 2019, according to the Times. Tesla accounted for half of those sales. Ad spending for EVs was just a 0.3-percent chunk of the overall pie.

Automakers are going in big on EVs, as noted by big announcements around models like the EV Hummer or the Ford Mustang Mach E. But some companies sell the cars at a loss, according to the article.

Sales could turn a corner in the near future, the article notes, as companies shift more ad dollars toward EVs, public awareness increases and the cost of the vehicles come down.

Related Articles

Slow U.S. Sales Cause Toyota Profits to Fall 20 Percent

Toyota Aims for 5.5M in EV Sales

You must login or register in order to post a comment.