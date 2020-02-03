MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Equipment Solutions Expands in Texas

February 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars Distributors Equipment Solutions Garmat promote growth service department Texas

Feb. 3, 2020—Equipment Solutions has expanded into North Texas. Previously, Equipment Solutions was serving only the southern portion of Texas. 

"We have seen a lot of change in the industry since Equipment Solutions opened in 1999," said Dan Montgomery, CEO, and founder. "Our in-house service department and preventative maintenance program have been one of our biggest strategic factors to promote growth and customer satisfaction. The territory expansion is an example of our commitment to our customers, and we look forward to serving the North Texas collision repair industry."

Garmat USA welcomed the equipment distributor into the North Texas territory. Garmat USA incorporates sophisticated airflow technology into its premium paint booths in an attempt to deliver high throughput rates and energy efficiency. 

Debbie Teter, Garmat USA's director of sales and marketing, stated, "Garmat paint booth sales are robust in Texas. To cover a state that size, you must have distributors who can handle the volume while delivering the same level of service that our customers demand. Equipment Solutions has built a strong reputation in South Texas, and they are a natural fit to take over the North Texas region. ..."

Related Articles

Painters Supply & Equipment Expands in Ind.

Painters Supply & Equipment Expands in Ga.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.