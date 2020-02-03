Equipment Solutions Expands in Texas

Feb. 3, 2020—Equipment Solutions has expanded into North Texas. Previously, Equipment Solutions was serving only the southern portion of Texas.

"We have seen a lot of change in the industry since Equipment Solutions opened in 1999," said Dan Montgomery, CEO, and founder. "Our in-house service department and preventative maintenance program have been one of our biggest strategic factors to promote growth and customer satisfaction. The territory expansion is an example of our commitment to our customers, and we look forward to serving the North Texas collision repair industry."

Garmat USA welcomed the equipment distributor into the North Texas territory. Garmat USA incorporates sophisticated airflow technology into its premium paint booths in an attempt to deliver high throughput rates and energy efficiency.

Debbie Teter, Garmat USA's director of sales and marketing, stated, "Garmat paint booth sales are robust in Texas. To cover a state that size, you must have distributors who can handle the volume while delivering the same level of service that our customers demand. Equipment Solutions has built a strong reputation in South Texas, and they are a natural fit to take over the North Texas region. ..."