News

Genesis Unveils Unique Cruise Control System

February 3, 2020
Feb. 3, 2020—Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, unveiled an SUV with a cruise control that can learn your driving style, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The 2021 GV80 will, as a result, compete with vehicles like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Lincoln Aviator.

The system could adapt to match your preference for accelerating quickly when a space opens in front of your vehicle. Conversely, it also will apply accelerator and brakes more smoothly than the brand's current system for greater passenger comfort.
 

