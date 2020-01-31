MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

The Foundation Needed for Expansion

News

Toyota Faces Lawsuit for Faulty Hybrid Fuel Tanks

January 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars class action fuel tank hybrid fuel tanks lawsuit RAV4 Hybrid Toyota
car-refill-transportation-gas-9796.jpg

Jan. 31, 2020—A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. for its sale of 2019 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles with defective fuel tanks.

According to a press release, Toyota advertises and represents that the RAV4's fuel tank capacity is 14.5 gallons, and based on its 40 mpg rating, the RAV4's range should be 580 miles. However, according to news reports, customer complaints, and numerous reports filed by drivers with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the RAV4's fuel tank does not fill to the advertised capacity. Drivers report that the advertised 14.5 gallon tank will only accept 9-11 gallons. As a result, the RAV4's actual mileage range is approximately 380 to 440 miles, well below the estimated 580 range.

The problem may stem from the redesign of the RAV4 fuel tank from a longitudinal 14.8-gallon tank roughly shaped like a Native American papoose to a latitudinal, saddle-shaped design with a 14.5-gallon capacity, according to parts diagrams.

The lawsuit filed on Jan. 15, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California seeks monetary damages for purchasers and injunctive relief to prevent Toyota from selling the defective RAV4s.

Related Articles

Ford Still Faces Claims in Faulty Door Latch Suit

300K Ram Pickups Recalled to Fix Rusting Fuel Tank Strap

You must login or register in order to post a comment.