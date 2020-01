Jan. 31, 2020—GM confirmed plans to resurrect Hummer as an all-electric “super truck," according to a recent report by CNBC.

The Hummer EV pickup, according to GM, will feature 1,000 horsepower; 0 to 60 mph acceleration of three seconds; and 11,500 pound feet of torque. It didn’t, however, announce a price.

The Hummer EV pickup is expected to go into production in the fall of 2021 at a plant in Detroit.