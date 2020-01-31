Insurer Report Card Notes Small Companies' Ascent

Jan. 31, 2020—More than 1,000 individual shops around the country each graded as many as 30 different insurance companies in their state in terms of how well each company’s “policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service for motorists.” In all, the survey reported grades for 79 insurance companies.

Smaller, lesser-known insurers received the highest marks from collision repairers asked to grade the auto insurers’ claims practices in the 2020 CRASH Network “Insurer Report Card.”

Shops participating in the Insurer Report Card used such phrases as 'focused on customer satisfaction,' 'wants to ensure a quality repair,' and 'easy to work with' to describe the insurers who received high marks. They criticized the insurers to whom they gave lower grades using such phrases such as, 'cares more about cost than quality of the repair,' 'pressures us to use cheap, low-quality parts,' ‘slow claims process,’ or 'inexperienced adjusters.'

A free report with the 2020 “Insurer Report Card” findings can be downloaded at https://www.crashnetwork.com/ irc.