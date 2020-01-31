MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

The Foundation Needed for Expansion

News

Report: GEICO Could Soon Gain Top Insurer Slot

January 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto auto insurance auto insurer car GEICO market growth State Farm

Jan. 31, 2020—State Farm, the number-one auto insurer in the US for decades, could be second to GEICO before relatively long, according to a report by Insurance Business America.

If the two companies’ average growth rates persists, GEICO will overtake State Farm as the nation’s largest auto insurer in 2022, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

State Farm held a market share of 17 percent in 2018 – its lowest share in more than two decades. Since 2015, State Farm has lost lead market share in Arizona, Maine and Virginia. GEICO took the number-one slot in Arizona and Virginia, while Progressive took State Farm’s place as the top auto insurer in Maine.

Related Articles

Insurer Report Card Closing Soon

Report: Autonomous Vehicles Could Shrink Auto Insurance Sector By 71 Percent

You must login or register in order to post a comment.