This Week in Business Strategies
Feb. 1, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources. Without further ado, here's a look at some stories loaded with helpful tips that body shop owners can utilize:
A Toxic Culture Will Make Top Performers Quit. Here's How to Turn a Toxic Workplace Around – Inc
- Employee tolerance for toxicity is on a sharp decline, and it will be the thing that makes them quit.
To Be a Great Leader, You Need the Right Mindset – Harvard Business Review
- It's often overlooked by leadership development programs.
10 Ways Leaders Can Create Change This Year – Forbes
- Here are some ways leaders can tap into change, especially during the first of the year.