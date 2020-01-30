Tesla Model Y Coming to Market in March

Jan. 30, 2020—The Tesla Model Y is ramping up production and increasing the range on the car, reported Electrek.

The electric SUV will now have up to 315 miles of range on a single charge.The previous estimate was 280 miles.

The first Tesla Y deliveries begin in March. In its shareholders letter, the automaker guided deliveries to start at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Tesla also updated the wheel options available on the Model Y, which now comes standard with the new 19″ Gemini wheels that Tesla was already offering with winter tires on the Model 3.