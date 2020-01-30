MENU

GM Updates Earlier Recall

January 30, 2020
Jan. 30, 2020—General Motors is issuing an update to a recall because the initial recall has reportedly created more problems, as noted in an article by The Detroit Free Press.

At least 1,600 owners of 2019 Chevrolet and GMC pickups and possibly the Cadillac CT6 have complained of electronic brake failure after they had their dealer perform a GM-issued recall.

About 160,000 more vehicles could still be affected.

The software update used in the first recall causes disruption to the electronic brake control module when the customer starts the truck using the OnStar app, GM said in the report. The revised repair will update the software that drives the vehicle's electronic braking system.

