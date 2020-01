Jan. 30, 2020—Ford's Lincoln will partner with Rivian on an electric vehicle, according to a report by CNBC.

The vehicle will use Rivian’s flexible "skateboard" structural platform. This will be the first all-electric car for the Lincoln brand.

The companies said last year they will partner to develop a vehicle, but they did not say it would be a Lincoln. Details regarding what type of vehicle it will be, production and on-sale date were not released.