CARSTAR Opens New Michigan Location

Jan. 29, 2020—CARSTAR this week announced the opening of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision in Milford Charter Township, Mich.

David Ellis, owner of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision, got into the industry over 20 years ago when he was operating a small mobile scratch and dent removal company.

The 13,000-square-foot facility is equipped with equipment to perform collision repairs to all makes and models. Recently earning its aluminum welding certification, CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision is also nearing completion of its I-CAR Gold certification.

“Experience is important to me and, having been in the business so long, I like to surround myself with established leaders, which is why I joined CARSTAR,” says David Ellis, owner, CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision.