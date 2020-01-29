MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop’s Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

The Foundation Needed for Expansion

News

Study: Roughly 40 Percent of Vehicles Have Accident History 

January 29, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto car accident Carfax cars vehicle damage vehicle driving history

Jan. 29, 2020—CARFAX data estimates that as many as 40 percent of vehicles on the road have been in an accident or sustained damage; that's about 110 million cars. 

CARFAX data also shows one in four cars are sold within the first year after an accident or damage. 

Shoppers looking for used cars need not turn up their noses simply because there's damage reported though, CARFAX contended. In fact, smart shoppers can dig a little deeper and save themselves some money by investigating the severity of any damage, according to the report.

 

 

Related Articles

Study: Barely Half of 2018 Vehicles Have Adequate Lighting

AAA Study: 20 Percent of US Drivers Want an Electric Vehicle

You must login or register in order to post a comment.