Study: Roughly 40 Percent of Vehicles Have Accident History 

Jan. 29, 2020—CARFAX data estimates that as many as 40 percent of vehicles on the road have been in an accident or sustained damage; that's about 110 million cars.

CARFAX data also shows one in four cars are sold within the first year after an accident or damage.

Shoppers looking for used cars need not turn up their noses simply because there's damage reported though, CARFAX contended. In fact, smart shoppers can dig a little deeper and save themselves some money by investigating the severity of any damage, according to the report.