Jan. 29, 2020—Adam Koster has taken over as owner of Paullina Body Shop in Iowa. The 36-year-old took ownership of the auto body shop from Jarrod Harms on Jan. 1, reported nwestiowa.com.

He started working at the body shop about five years ago.

Originally from Newell, Koster earned a two-year automotive repair degree from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge in 2012. He worked at Sioux Body Shop in Sioux Center until he came to Paullina in 2014.