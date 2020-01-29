Collision Repair Market to Surpass $340B

Jan. 29, 2020—The market valuation of automotive collision repair will rise to $340 Billion by 2026 according to a recent valuation by Global Market Insights. Independent collision repair shops will witness growth with facilities offering economical repairing services. Many large fleet consumers prefer independent repair shops over dealer-based shops, owing to low service costs.

The availability of multiple high-quality medium and large workshops with advanced collision repairing techniques for painting, denting, and body repair will drive automotive collision repair market growth, according to the report.

Key findings include: