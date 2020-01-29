MENU

How to Ensure Your Shop’s Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

The Foundation Needed for Expansion

News

ATI Debuts Renovated Training Facility

January 29, 2020
Jan. 29, 2020—The Automotive Training Institute (ATI), a coaching and consulting company for shop owners, completed its newly expanded training facility in Linthicum, Md., according to a press release.

The nearly year-long project provides members with an additional 4,500 square feet of space, including new and updated training rooms with audio-visual equipment, two virtual training and recording studios, and an improved layout providing members with greater accessibility to their coaches and all ATI associates.

These improvements were designed to enhance the member experience for both on-site and remote training, as well as accommodate ATI’s growing staff.

“We are positioning ourselves to grow our coaching department to support the influx of new members," said ATI’s President Richard Menneg. "We are continuously moving forward and improving to provide the best 1-to-1 coaching experience in the industry."

