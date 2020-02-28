Win More New Business with CCC® Engage

MENU

February 28, 2020
Advertiser Content
It’s no secret that we live in an increasingly connected world. From a new pair of shoes to a set of wrenches and everything in between, consumers can shop 24/7/365 at the click of a mouse. And now CCC can enable this 24/7/365 access for repair facilities. Seventy-one percent of consumers begin their search for a body shop online, but with CCC® Engage, users can begin their search and get an estimate without leaving their homes.

With the new Photo Estimate feature included in CCC® Engage, consumers can upload photos of vehicle damage from their smartphones to request an online estimate. CCC® Engage walks users through exactly what photos to take, what angle, and from what distance so that estimators have a detailed view of the vehicle and damage. The standardized format allows estimators to provide immediate feedback as to whether the car is repairable, and if so, to provide an initial estimate—all from their computer. CCC® Engage drives more business to shops.

“Photo Estimate allows us to tap into both our repeat customers and potential new customers and to continue finding and building those relationships in a totally different way than we have before,” says Aaron Polzin, Strategy Manager, Budget Truck and Auto (Janesville, Wi.). 

Get CCC® Engage today. Visit cccis.com/get-engage or contact us at 877.208.6155.

