Ford Reaches New Settlement in Class-Action Suit
Jan. 28, 2020—Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and former owners of Focus and Fiesta vehicles, according to The Detroit Free Press.
The vehicles had bad dual-clutch transmissions known as the DPS6.
The proposed agreement in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California improves on an earlier version that an appeals court declined to accept in September. Improvements include:
- A guaranteed commitment from Ford of $30 million in cash reimbursement to consumers who have a record of multiple failed transmission repairs within five years of buying their cars or 60,000 miles
- An easier process for former owners and people who leased the cars to get compensated
- Simplifying a buyback program for defective vehicles