MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Ford Reaches New Settlement in Class-Action Suit

January 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto bad transmissions cars court ruling Fiesta Focus ford settlement

Jan. 28, 2020—Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and former owners of Focus and Fiesta vehicles, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The vehicles had bad dual-clutch transmissions known as the DPS6.

The proposed agreement in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California improves on an earlier version that an appeals court declined to accept in September. Improvements include:

  • A guaranteed commitment from Ford of $30 million in cash reimbursement to consumers who have a record of multiple failed transmission repairs within five years of buying their cars or 60,000 miles
  • An easier process for former owners and people who leased the cars to get compensated
  • Simplifying a buyback program for defective vehicles

Related Articles

Seven Automakers Named in Class Action Suit

Tesla Largely Settles Class-Action Suit

You must login or register in order to post a comment.