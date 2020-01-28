MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

CIECAst Webinar to Feature Mike Anderson

January 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars CIECAst Collision Advice collision repair mike anderson Webinar

Jan. 28, 2020—Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice, will present during the next CIECAst webinar.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 am CST. During the one-hour, live broadcast, Anderson will talk about utilizing technology to thrive and not just survive in 2020.

Specific topics will include:

  • Eliminating human disruption
  • How AI will impact collision repair centers
  • Electronic quality control (QC) checklists, benefits, options
  • Text reminders
  • Updating customers utilizing technology

Related Articles

Mike Anderson to Resume Series of Webinars in September

Mike Anderson Webinar to Focus on FCA Repairs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.