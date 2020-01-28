CIECAst Webinar to Feature Mike Anderson
Jan. 28, 2020—Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice, will present during the next CIECAst webinar.
The webinar will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 am CST. During the one-hour, live broadcast, Anderson will talk about utilizing technology to thrive and not just survive in 2020.
Specific topics will include:
- Eliminating human disruption
- How AI will impact collision repair centers
- Electronic quality control (QC) checklists, benefits, options
- Text reminders
- Updating customers utilizing technology