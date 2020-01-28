MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

GM Announces EV-Focused Factory

January 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS assembly auto cars Detroit-Hamtramck EV GM plant

Jan. 28, 2020—General Motors announced that its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will focus exclusively on electric vehicles, including a truck model that will begin production in 2021.

The announcement is part of a $2.2 billion investment, a press release said. Production will also include the Cruise Origin, which is an autonomous EV model.

“Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality,” GM President Mark Reuss said.

The plant will be idled for several months beginning at the end of February as the renovations begin.

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz Invests $740M in EV Battery Factory

GM CEO Visits Factories for Goodwill

You must login or register in order to post a comment.