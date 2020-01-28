GM Announces EV-Focused Factory

Jan. 28, 2020—General Motors announced that its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will focus exclusively on electric vehicles, including a truck model that will begin production in 2021.

The announcement is part of a $2.2 billion investment, a press release said. Production will also include the Cruise Origin, which is an autonomous EV model.

“Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality,” GM President Mark Reuss said.

The plant will be idled for several months beginning at the end of February as the renovations begin.