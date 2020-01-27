MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

US Senator Calls Tesla's Autopilot System Misleading

January 27, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto autonomous autonomous vehicle Autopilot AV cars collision repair tesla

Jan. 27, 2020—A U.S. senator on Friday urged Tesla to rename its driver-assistance system currently known as Autopilot, alleging that the driver-assistance setup is "inherently misleading" and is subject to potentially dangerous misuse. 

However, Tesla said in a letter, according to a report by the Reuters news service, that it had taken steps to ensure driver engagement with the system and enhance its safety features. Tesla introduced new warnings for red lights and stop signs last year, for example. 

Democratic Senator Edward Markey said he believed the potential dangers of Autopilot can be overcome. Yet, he called for "rebranding and remarketing the system to reduce misuse ..." 

Autopilot has been engaged in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016. 

 

Related Articles

Driver Killed While Using Tesla Autopilot Received Warning from System

Safety Groups Call for Investigation of Tesla Autopilot

You must login or register in order to post a comment.