Analysis: Where Should Your Marketing Dollars Go?

It’s often remarked that Facebook, now more than a dozen years old, has gone from a young person’s media environment to an older demographic’s water cooler. It’s still the platform with which most people engage, but there’s a lot more to consider out there, depending on your target audience with regard to marketing.

Services like Jennifer Filzen’s Rock Star Marketing are tuned into those changes, as well as the cultural ephemera attached to them that bring marketing opportunities.

“It’s my job to stay on top of what’s hot,” she says.

For example, there’s a fast-growing Instagram market for advertising content (since Facebook’s purchase of the platform). There’s Snapchat, Tik Tok and still more. Filzen says she’s excited about one type of digital marketing opportunity. If the medium is the message, then it’s going to be spread by a calm computer voice.

“It’s voice searches,” she says. “That’s another extremely important thing.”

In particular, it’s voice searches over Amazon. A lot of the big companies have artificially intelligent voice services. But while Google and Facebook already have a lot of business listings in their databases, Amazon (purveyor of Alexa) does not.

Filzen says that Alexa is acting a bit like the Yellow Pages, calling up businesses and soliciting listings on its platform. So when an Amazon Echo user asks, “Hey Alexa. Where’s an oil change hear me?” Your shop could have an advantage in the results.

“You always have to keep an eye out for what’s new and what’s next,” she says.