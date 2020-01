Jan. 24, 2020—Will Lattuff of Latuff Brothers Auto Body INC. is the newest member to the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) for Database Enhancement Gateway.

Lattuff has been heavily involved in the collision repair industry with 23 years with Latuff Brothers Auto Body, and president of AASP-MN 2018.

Latuff will join the DEG Joint Operating Committee, providing organizational decisions as well as providing insights and feedback to the DEG for continuous improvement.