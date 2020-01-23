Michelin Scholarship Program Highlights Distracted Driving Issue

Jan. 23, 2020—Michelin is sending Illinois teen Max Zinzilieta to college for just one penny. Zinzilieta, who plans to begin college this year, was awarded a $100,000 scholarship for using a penny to check the tread depth of his tires.

Michelin's #PennyForAFreeRide scholarship sweepstakes was developed to help young drivers pursue their dreams and remind them to practice safe driving habits. Teen drivers had the chance to win a free ride to college, by checking their car's tire pressure or tread depth and sharing it on social media. Zinzilieta, from Mt. Vernon, Ill., was randomly selected for the scholarship out of thousands of entrants throughout the U.S.

Car crashes remain the No. 1 killer of teens in America, according to a 2018 CDC study. Analysis by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that 738 tire-related deaths occur each year. Additionally, according to the NHTSA, 457 distracted-driving deaths involving cell phones occurred in 2016.

To learn more about tire safety and #PennyForAFreeRide, visit: https://beyondthedrivingtest.com/pennyforafreeride.