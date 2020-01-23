Audi to Test New Technology to Make Roads Safer

Jan. 23, 2020—Audi is partnering with Qualcomm and the Virginia Department of Transportation to demonstrate a new cellular-based car communications technology, according to a report by Consumer Reports.

Audi plans to equip a limited number of Q8 SUVs with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) transmitters. The system would be tested in Virginia.

It will be a limited pilot project showcasing two types of communications—warnings about work zones and information about traffic signal timing at upcoming intersections.