MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Audi to Test New Technology to Make Roads Safer

January 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Audi auto cars Connected Cars Qualcomm vehicle to everything Virginia Department of Transportation

Jan. 23, 2020—Audi is partnering with Qualcomm and the Virginia Department of Transportation to demonstrate a new cellular-based car communications technology, according to a report by Consumer Reports.

Audi plans to equip a limited number of Q8 SUVs with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) transmitters. The system would be tested in Virginia.

It will be a limited pilot project showcasing two types of communications—warnings about work zones and information about traffic signal timing at upcoming intersections. 

Related Articles

New Technology Makes Road Tags Brighter for Radar

Nationwide and Nexar Partner to Keep Roads Safer

You must login or register in order to post a comment.