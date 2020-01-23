GM Developing Brake to Reduce Stopping Distance

Jan. 23, 2020—GM is developing technology that allows a truck and trailer to stop in the same distance as a truck by itself at its gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). This is done using existing components, including GM’s segment-exclusive eBoost braking system.

Utilizing the truck’s eBoost braking system, GM engineers integrated a trailer with a similar eBoost system and upgraded hardware components such as brake rotors, calipers and tires.

With eBoost systems on both the truck and trailer and proper software to enable them to communicate, the stopping distance of a truck and trailer improved by up to 20 percent, from 97 km to zero, when compared to an identical truck and trailer using traditional electric trailer brakes – that’s about a 40-foot difference.