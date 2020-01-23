Report: Jeep, Suzuki Models Broke Emissions Mandates

Jan. 23, 2020—Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s Vitara diesel models both break emissions rules, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the report, the models must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe. The RDW authority, acting as the reference regulator across the European Union, said Jeep had developed a software fix and that the authority had ordered the company to recall the model across Europe to roll it out.

Regulators across the world have been testing diesel models since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests.