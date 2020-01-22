Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey indicates that 64 percent of responding body shops possess a 3-D measuring system with a current data subscription covering the last 10 model years. And, those shops that have a 3-D measuring system on their shop floor not only have a higher sales volume than competitors that don’t, but they also tend to have better technician productivity and better supplement ratios, too. Here’s a closer look at how shops with 3-D measuring at their disposal size up.

RESPONDING SHOPS

HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS DON’T HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS

CYCLE TIME OF

7 DAYS OR LESS 36% 34%





AVERAGE. SUPPLEMENT

RATIO OF 15% OR LESS 31% 20%





TECHNICIAN

PRODUCTIVITY 29% 5%

OF 110%+





TOTAL SALES HAVE 79% 65%

GROWN OVER LAST

5 YEARS