Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems
The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey indicates that 64 percent of responding body shops possess a 3-D measuring system with a current data subscription covering the last 10 model years. And, those shops that have a 3-D measuring system on their shop floor not only have a higher sales volume than competitors that don’t, but they also tend to have better technician productivity and better supplement ratios, too. Here’s a closer look at how shops with 3-D measuring at their disposal size up.
RESPONDING SHOPS
HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS DON’T HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS
CYCLE TIME OF
7 DAYS OR LESS 36% 34%
AVERAGE. SUPPLEMENT
RATIO OF 15% OR LESS 31% 20%
TECHNICIAN
PRODUCTIVITY 29% 5%
OF 110%+
TOTAL SALES HAVE 79% 65%
GROWN OVER LAST
5 YEARS