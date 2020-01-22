MENU

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

January 22, 2020
The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey indicates that 64 percent of responding body shops possess a 3-D measuring system with a current data subscription covering the last 10 model years. And, those shops that have a 3-D measuring system on their shop floor not only have a higher sales volume than competitors that don’t, but they also tend to have better technician productivity and better supplement ratios, too. Here’s a closer look at how shops with 3-D measuring at their disposal size up. 

                                                RESPONDING SHOPS 

HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS                     DON’T HAVE 3-D MEASURING SYSTEMS

 

CYCLE TIME OF 

7 DAYS OR LESS                               36%              34%


 

AVERAGE. SUPPLEMENT

RATIO OF 15% OR LESS                    31%               20%


 

TECHNICIAN 

PRODUCTIVITY                                    29%                5% 

OF 110%+


 

TOTAL SALES HAVE                              79%                65% 

GROWN OVER LAST 

5 YEARS

