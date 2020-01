Jan. 22, 2020—PPG announced it is donating to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The company will donate $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross to assist with emergency relief efforts. PPG has also committed to matching employee donations up to $25,000 for a total contribution of $75,000.

In Australia, PPG has nearly 1,000 employees working across two manufacturing sites, five sales offices, 12 automotive refinish branches and 49 paint store locations.