PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Digital EditionOnline Edition

News

Center for Auto Safety Drops Lawsuit Vs. DOT

January 22, 2020
Jan. 22, 2020—The Center for Auto Safety announced Tuesday that on January 13, after an almost 4 year legal battle, the organization dismissed its action against the United States Department of Transportation (DOT).

The lawsuit was brought because of an alleged failure by DOT to fulfil its statutory obligation to make manufacturer communications available on a publicly accessible website.

 The Center dismissed the case after the government posted tens of thousands of manufacturer communications online. 

The communications involved, alternately described by car companies and regulators as “manufacturer communications,” or “technical service bulletins,” are the main method auto companies use to send information to service departments on vehicle issues large and small. They can include warranty and policy communications and product improvement notices, and usually include repair instructions for the mechanic.

