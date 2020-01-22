Toyota to Recall 3.4M Cars Worldwide

Jan. 22, 2020—Toyota said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million cars worldwide because of an electronic defect that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes, according to a report by Reuters.

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in crashes, which could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the air bags. It could also impede the operation of seat-belt pretensioners.

The NHTSA said in April it had identified two frontal crash events, including one fatal crash “involving Toyota products where (electrical overstress) is suspected as the likely cause” of air bags not deploying. Both involved newer Corolla models.

In total, the NHTSA said as many as eight deaths could be tied to the issue.