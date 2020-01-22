MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Toyota to Recall 3.4M Cars Worldwide

January 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS air bags auto car crash cars cars recalled electronic control unit recall Toyota

Jan. 22, 2020—Toyota said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million cars worldwide because of an electronic defect that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes, according to a report by Reuters.

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in crashes, which could lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the air bags. It could also impede the operation of seat-belt pretensioners.

The NHTSA said in April it had identified two frontal crash events, including one fatal crash “involving Toyota products where (electrical overstress) is suspected as the likely cause” of air bags not deploying. Both involved newer Corolla models.

In total, the NHTSA said as many as eight deaths could be tied to the issue.

Related Articles

GM Recalls Over 3.4M Cars to Fix Brake Problems

Volkswagen to Recall 700K Cars Worldwide

You must login or register in order to post a comment.