News

Thieves Cutting Catalytic Converters Out of Cars

January 21, 2020
Jan. 22, 2020—Police are investigating reports that thieves stole catalytic converters from six cars outside Green Angel Cleaning Service in Shrewsbury. Mo., and other stores, reported KMOV4.

Within the last two weeks, thieves also stole catalytic converters from five vehicles in the parking lot of Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting in Kirkwood. 

Mark Dirsa with Auto Evaluators said in the report thieves sell the converters to scrap yards. They can make between $50 and $200 per part. You can't really drive a car without a catalytic converter. 

 

