Jan. 21, 2020—Nissan is developing a new electric vehicle platform which will be used by all Alliance brands, reported InsideEVs.

The automaker will underpin not only Nissan models but Renault, Mitsubishi and Infiniti too.

The Ariya will be the (slightly larger) crossover alternative to the Leaf and focus on performance. It will most likely be powered by the e-4orce AWD system that is comprised of two electric motors.