Mitsubishi Investigated for Illegal Defeat Devices

Jan. 21, 2020—Mitsubishi is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in its diesel engines, according to a report by KFGO.

Cars made by Mitsubishi equipped with 1.6 liter and 2.2 liter four-cylinder diesel engines are being investigated.

The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be probed on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.