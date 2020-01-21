MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Mitsubishi Investigated for Illegal Defeat Devices

January 21, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars defeat devices diesel engine German prosecutors illegal Mitsubishi pollution

Jan. 21, 2020—Mitsubishi is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in its diesel engines, according to a report by KFGO.

Cars made by Mitsubishi equipped with 1.6 liter and 2.2 liter four-cylinder diesel engines are being investigated.

The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be probed on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.

Related Articles

Cummins Denies Use of FCA Defeat Devices

Nissan Files Patent for Series of Autonomous Electronic Devices

You must login or register in order to post a comment.