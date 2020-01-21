Report Analyzes Worst States to Drive in

Jan. 21, 2020—WalletHub today released its report on 2020's Best & Worst States to Drive In. Out of all 50 states, California has the most auto-repair shops (per square root of the population), 1.529352, which is 7.2 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.213839.

With U.S. traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018 and the U.S. ranked 17th in the world in road quality.



To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Best States for Driving Worst States for Driving 1. Iowa 41. Montana 2. Tennessee 42. Alaska 3. North Carolina 43. New Jersey 4. Texas 44. West Virginia 5. Nebraska 45. Maryland 6. Georgia 46. Colorado 7. Virginia 47. California 8. Indiana 48. Washington 9. Arkansas 49. Rhode Island 10. Alabama 50. Hawaii

Mississippi has the lowest share of rush-hour traffic congestion, 17 percent, which is five times lower than in California, the state with the highest at 85 percent.

Mississippi has the lowest average regular gas price, $2.21 per gallon, which is 1.7 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at $3.66 per gallon.

Vermont has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.40, which is 13.6 times fewer than in Alaska, the state with the most at 5.42.

Maine has the lowest average car insurance rate, $845, which is 3.1 times lower than in Michigan, the state with the highest at $2,611.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012/.