Classic Collision Partners with New Mountain Capital

Jan. 20, 2020—Classic Collision Inc announced its partnership with New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered near Atlanta, Ga., Classic is currently the fifth largest MSO in the industry and the largest operator of collision repair facilities in the greater Atlanta market.

In mid-2019, the company recruited Toan Nguyen as CEO to assemble a team to execute an accelerated acquisition strategy in the highly fragmented collision repair market and modernize the space with a technology-enabled approach. As part of the transaction, Classic’s founder and management team will remain invested in the company.